Florida beachgoer finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore

National News

by: WFLA,

Posted: / Updated:

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beachgoer stumbled upon 65 pounds of cocaine that had washed ashore in Florida.

Customs and Border Protection officials said the drugs — in wrapped blue bricks — were found washed up along the shoreline in Palm Beach County over the weekend.

The cocaine was worth an estimated $1.5 million, they said.

Customs and Border Protection officers quickly seized the narcotics. Law enforcement is investigating.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos