Florida beachgoer finds $1.5 million worth of cocaine washed ashore

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A beachgoer stumbled upon 65 pounds of cocaine that had washed ashore in Florida.

Customs and Border Protection officials said the drugs — in wrapped blue bricks — were found washed up along the shoreline in Palm Beach County over the weekend.

The cocaine was worth an estimated $1.5 million, they said.

Palm Beach, FL; Over the weekend, a beachgoer discovered over 1.5 million dollars worth of cocaine washed-up along the shoreline. The package contained 65 lbs. of cocaine & was turned over to U.S. #BorderPatrol custody.#breakingnews #palmbeach #florida pic.twitter.com/JFiEx8TOjT — Chief Patrol Agent Thomas G. Martin (@USBPChiefMIP) April 26, 2021

Customs and Border Protection officers quickly seized the narcotics. Law enforcement is investigating.