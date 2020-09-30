FBI seeking information related to child sexual exploitation investigation

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The FBI is seeking help finding a man who may have information on the identity of a child victim in a sexual exploitation investigation.

The unknown male is seen in a video with a child in October, 2015.







The male is likely between the ages of 50 and 65 years old, with gray hair, but due to the age of the images, it is possible that the individual’s appearance may have changed over the years.

No charges have been filed yet.

Click Here to listen to the audio file of the suspect’s voice.

Anyone with information about the unidentified male should submit a tip or call FBI’s toll-free tip line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).