CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — John Michael Montgomery and two others were injured when the singer’s tour bus crashed in Tennessee near the Kentucky state line.

The 57-year-old country musician was a passenger on a 2001 Prevost Featherlite bus traveling south on I-75 just south of Jellico when it veered off the interstate, hit an embankment and overturned, according to a Tennessee Highway Patrol report.

“Despite some cuts and broken ribs, I am doing well,” the singer said in a statement. Montgomery said he was on his way to a concert in North Carolina at the time of the crash.

Montgomery, who hails from Nicholasville, Kentucky, has released 10 studio albums and had more than 30 singles on the Billboard country charts, including “I Love the Way You Love Me,” “Life’s a Dance,” and “I Swear.”

He is the father of country singer Walker Montgomery and brother to Eddie Montgomery, with whom he performed as part of the band Montgomery Gentry.

“Thanks to everyone for your concern,” Montgomery said.

Photos and video from the scene show the bus on its side in the middle of the interstate, and being set upright by a towing company.

Two others on the bus – Marc Wood and William Salyer – were also injured in the crash, according to the THP report.

The report also states that Montgomery and Wood were using seat belts, but Salyer was not wearing one.

“I will take some time over the next couple of weeks to heal and be back on the road soon,” Montgomery said. “I am grateful to the medics and highway patrol for their quick response to this difficult situation.”

There are no pending charges in the wreck.