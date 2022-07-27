EL PASO, Texas (Border Report) — Border officers confiscated more than a million dollars worth of counterfeit solar panels earlier this month at the Santa Teresa Port of Entry in New Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection said the solar panels had a retail value of 1,420,857.

CBP officers uncovered the knock-off solar panels on July 15 in the cargo facility as part of an operation that focused on intellectual property rights violations, CBP said.

The panels originated from Vietnam but were held for examination before the rightful trademark owner declared them to be counterfeit.

CBP said officers seized 9,072 crystal silicone photocell modules.

“Seizures like what we have seen … at Santa Teresa are vitally important in safeguarding America’s supply chain,” Santa Teresa Port Director Tony Hall said. “This seizure is the culmination of hard work and ingenuity on display every day by these great officers at our ports of entry.”