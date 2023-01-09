COHASETTE, Mass. (WWLP) – The husband of the missing 39-year-old mother from Cohasset, has been arrested.

46-year-old Brian Walshe has been arrested and charged with misleading a police investigation

Walshe was reported missing Wednesday by her husband. Police were back at the residence this morning after concluding their search at the family home just yesterday.



Several children were seen leaving the residence earlier today with police cars lining the street.

The Cohasset Police Department saying just yesterday “The ground search will not resume unless police develop new information that so warrants it.”



Ana Walsh was last seen at her home on new year’s day. Set to take a ride share to Logan Airport and then board a plane to D.C. on a work-related trip. Investigators confirmed she never boarded the plane, but could not confirm whether or not she got into a ride share service