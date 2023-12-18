(WJW) – Actress and Comedian Kate Micucci, well known for her roles on “The Big Bang Theory” and “Raising Hope,” announced Saturday that she is now cancer-free.

The 43-year-old posted her health update on TikTok after she announced publicly on the same platform that she went through lung cancer surgery one week prior.

“They caught it really early,” Micucci said in the Dec. 8 video. “It’s pretty weird because I’ve never smoked a cigarette in my life. So, you know, it was a surprise, but also, I guess it happens.”

In a video posted on the platform on Saturday, Micucci shared that her surgery went well.

“I have great news, which is that I am cancer-free!” she said. “The surgery last week went great. All the reports came back that it worked, I don’t need to do any other treatment. So big thank you to all my doctors and nurses and everyone who took just, really great care of me. And thanks to figuring it out early because I am very very lucky and I know that.”

Not counting skin cancer, lung cancer is the second most common cancer among both men and women, according to the American Cancer Society. Data from the National Cancer Institute shows that lung and bronchus cancers caused 21% of all cancer deaths in the U.S. this year.

Beating lung cancer depends on multiple factors, like the type of cancer and how soon it is caught. According to the ALA, the overall survival rate for men and women has increased by 22% to 26.6%.

“I’m just really grateful that things worked out as they did,” Micucci said. “I’m feeling really good today and I’m honestly just so excited and truly grateful. So thank you all for all the prayers and wishes. I’m just glad I can report some good news to you.”

At the end of her announcement, Micucci added, “I’m excited to hang with my little boy for Christmas,” before showing a cute video of her son running up to her and giving her a kiss.

Aside from her work on “The Big Bang Theory,” Micucci has appeared in episodes of “How I Met Your Mother,” “Weeds,” “Psych” and the 2017 “Will & Grace” revival, with recurring roles on such shows as “Scrubs,” “Raising Hope,” and “’Til Death,” among others. She also starred in her own IFC series “Garfunkel and Oates” alongside fellow actress and comedian Riki Lindholme, based on Micucci and Lindholme’s comedic musical duo of the same name.

Micucci has voiced the character of Velma Dinkley in over a dozen animated “Scooby Doo!” releases since 2016, as well.

Addy Bink and Michael Bartiromo contributed to this story.