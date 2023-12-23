(WBRE/WYOU)— December 23rd, a day synonymous with last-minute shopping and plenty of traffic is a big day for another group of people: Fans of Seinfeld.

For the uninitiated, Festivus is a holiday celebrated by the Costanza family in Season 9 Episode 10 of Seinfeld.

Festivus was born from the trials and tribulations of Christmas shopping. When George’s dad Frank went to buy his son a doll many Christmases ago, he battled with another father for the last doll. In the intense battle, Frank thought there had to be another way, and through the destruction of the doll, Festivus was born.

While Christmas presents are placed under a dolled-up Christmas Tree, Festivus simplifies the decorations with a sleek aluminum pole. It’s got a wooden base to stand on and requires no decoration, especially tinsel (it’s distracting).

The day consists of two major celebrations: the airing of the grievances and the feats of strength.

I got a lot of problems with you people and now you’re gonna hear about it. Frank Costanza (Season 9 Episode 10 of Seinfeld)

The airing of the grievances begins with each member going around and telling their siblings, parents, friends, significant others, or relatives how they’ve disappointed you this past year. This is traditionally celebrated during the Festivus dinner, but many have moved the celebration away from the table to find a better spot around the Festivus pole.

Following the airing of the grievances, those celebrating participate in the feats of strength. In the show, George must take on his father in a battle of strength. For Festivus to end, the head of the household must be pinned down.

Stop crying and fight your father. Frank Costanza said to his son George (Season 9 Episode 10 of Seinfeld)

Through his hatred of the commercial aspects of Christmas, Frank Costanza brought forth a whimsical day for family bonding.

For those celebrating, Happy Festivus. For those skeptical of the joyous wonder of the day, head over to your local hardware store and pick up an aluminum pole. Who knows, a Festivus miracle could just come your way.