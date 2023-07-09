***The video above is from a previous report on this story.***

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team reports 14 people were shot early Sunday morning in three separate shootings, and one person has died.

The first happened in the 2500 block of W 6th Street. That call came in for several people shot. Initially, the I-Team learned one man went to the hospital in critical condition, another went to the ER in serious condition and another person went to the hospital in a private car. No arrests have been made.

Not long after that, police confirm a call came in for several people shot at West 6th and Johnson Court. Police say nine people were shot after a suspect opened fire toward a group of people and then fled the scene.

Officers were in the area and arrived quickly, and rendered medical aid, Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia stated.

Investigators are reviewing evidence and video, as well as interviewing victims at MetroHealth Medical Center.

Initial reports from the scene said that left at least one person critically hurt, others in serious condition and others with minor injuries. Police are searching for the suspect.

In a third shooting, police say two people were shot at E. 112th and Benham. One person died and the other was taken to the hospital. That shooting happened around 3:20 a.m.

Anyone with information on these shootings is asked to contact Cleveland police at 216-623-5318.