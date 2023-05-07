EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Four local fallen firefighters are being remembered in a neighboring state. The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation held its annual memorial service Sunday in Maryland, one day after a special candlelight service.

Two of the firefighters included in Sunday’s reading of the roll of honor died battling a Schuylkill County fire.

Marvin Gruber and Zachary Paris with Community Fire Company of New Tripoli were killed in December at a house fire in West Penn Township.

Also remembered Sunday was Scranton firefighter Stephen Sunday who died in 2020 and Mifflinburg firefighter Tod Steese who passed away in 2021.

The weekend of tributes is emotional for surviving family members as well as organizers and long-time participants.

“It is still humbling to honor those for whom public service is a way of life, for whom saving people is a personal mission, for whom sacrifice is sometimes part of the job,” said Hillary Howard, a volunteer with the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.

All total, 144 firefighters were added to the roll of honor at this year’s National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service.