EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Many people have been spending more time than ever in front of screens this past year, whether it’s on phones, computers, or televisions.
Friday, March 5 is the National Day of Unplugging. Check out ways to spend the day without devices.
- Senate prepares for COVID-19 relief bill voting marathon Friday
- Susquehanna County high schooler donation initiative to help Texas residents get drinking water
- I-Team: Two Luzerne County Election Board members removed by county council
- Cuomo aides altered nursing home report to hide COVID death count, reports say
- National Day of Unplugging