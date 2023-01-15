HAZLETON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s the most important meal of the day! January 15 is National Bagel Day, and many were seen out celebrating at their favorite shop.

Buddies’ Bagels in Hazelton makes their bagels from scratch every day, offering several different flavors of bagels for breakfast and lunch.

For this New York Style Bagel Shop, National Bagel Day is just a reminder of how much a staple breakfast sandwich could mean to someone.

“We had bagel shops growing up in the city and in long island and all of us would go right before school every day and it was kind of like the staple of the community, so it kind of brings people together,” said Amanda Ochner, manager at Buddies’ Bagels.

Buddies’ Bagels is open daily to serve all different sorts of sandwiches, wraps, and of course, bagels.