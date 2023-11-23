NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — It’s a classic mistake. Nashville, Tennessee native Jelly Roll waited a little too long to order a staple of his Thanksgiving feast — the dressing.

Facing a holiday without one of the best sides, the musician took to TikTok to ask for help, and Nashville came through for him.

A fan helped hook Jelly Roll up with Barr’s Music City Soul Food in South Nashville, which is one of Jelly’s favorite restaurants.

(Photo: WKRN)

Jelly Roll offered to pay handsomely for his mistake — $1,000 for just two pans of dressing.

The owner of the restaurant honored Jelly Roll’s special request and accepted his generous offer.