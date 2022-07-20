EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — NASCAR weekend is just days away at Pocono Raceway Racers are gearing up and that includes female drivers.

Michael Moyer started racing back in the early ’80s. His son Mikey followed in his footsteps getting in the driver’s seat in 2006 and racing side by side with his dad in 2008.

“Mikey, we knew was a natural. It was in his blood when he was born. Stephanie, I was dead set against it,” stated Sonya Moyer.

Mikey passed away in 2010 leaving behind a legacy. Ever since that day, Mikey’s Camaro was covered up in a garage, not sure if anyone would ever drive it again.

Up until Stephanie begged her mom to get in that stock car and finally be able to race it. But that didn’t go well at first.

“I made a deal with my mom. I said, listen, Mikey wanted me in that car really badly. He saw my potential. He saw what I could do. I think it would be a good idea. She said no. I said, how about let’s make a deal. If I get that championship this year, next year, I get to get in that stock car,” explained Stephanie Moyer.

More than 10 years later Stephanie Moyer is taking on the tricky triangle and is likely on her way to becoming the first woman to ever place top five in the ARCA menards east furthering the legacy of the Moyer name.

“To see my daughter on the track going 180 mph, actually brought tears to my eyes. I never believed–. She’s living my dream,” Michael Moyer said.

“When you get to your weakest point, you never give up. You just keep pushing for what you want. For me, it was going for the win and the wins were always dedicated to my brother and my family. It really meant a lot to me to carry his legacy. In the end, that’s all I wanted to do,” Stephanie Moyer said.

Gates open Friday at 2:00 p.m at Pocono Raceway. Races will run through Sunday.