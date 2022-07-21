LONG POND, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— Thousands of people are expected to make their way to the Pocono Raceway this weekend for the NASCAR Cup Series.

The line of RVs and campers has not stopped them from making their way inside the track.

With beautiful weather set for this weekend, crews and fans are ready for the NASCAR Cup Series.

“Big weekend here at Pocono. Four races, three days,” said Ben May, the president of the Pocono Raceway.

The Pocono Raceway, also dubbed “The Tricky Triangle,” is this weekend’s stop for the NASCAR Cup Series.

Starting with the Arca Menards Series Friday, the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series and the NASCAR Xfinity Series are taking place before Sunday’s big M&M’s fan appreciation 400 race.

Temperatures are set to be around the nineties this weekend and the Pocono Raceway president said they encourage guests to utilize coolers.

“You could run back to your car to refill it with water, so that’ll be a big deal for us. We have a lot of shade here, but make sure you bring your cooler, make sure you bring some water for the kids and families, and take care of yourselves. Stay hydrated,” Ben May told Eyewitness News.

The family-owned and operated raceway is expecting around 100,000 fans to visit over the next three days.

“We’ve been hosting NASCAR races for 49 years and what we take a lot of pride in is insuring, you know, when you spend your hard-earned money at Pocono, that you get a lot for your dollar,” May explained.

RVs and campers were the first to gain access to the track Thursday. One fan Eyewitness News spoke to said this is his 10th year visiting the raceway, and he loves the people of the sport.

“The fans. Fans and the drivers, they’re all nice. You know they’re friendly. The atmosphere of being around the same people when you come back to a race,” said Steven Daus from New Jersey.

Daus takes pride in the history of the drivers, decking out his tailgate spot with sports memorabilia, including the front bumper of last year’s Pocono winner Alex Bowman.

“I bought it from Hendrix Motorsports, did some work to it, put some grills in it. Made it work and hopefully, he’s going to come over on Saturday and sign it with Greg Ives,” Daus added.

With Daus’ ten years of tailgating experience, Eyewitness News asked him what the secret was to having a great time. He told us it’s sitting back, relaxing, and talking with people about the sport.