NASA’s Apollo Era Mission Control room restored to original design

Houston, we have restoration.

NASA’s Apollo Era Mission Control room at Houston’s Johnson Space Center has been restored after $5 million in mostly private donations and three years of hard work.

The control room looks just like it did 50 years ago when NASA engineers used it to land Apollo 11 on the moon. It’s been meticulously recreated down to the tan carpeting, white ceiling tiles and gray-green control panels. This was also the control center for all of the Gemini and other Apollo missions.

Friday’s grand opening comes just three weeks shy of the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moonwalk. Gene Kranz was NASA’s flight director who oversaw all the Gemini and Apollo missions.

Friday, he talked about restoring the historic landmark that became such an important part of U.S. and space history.

“And I walked into that viewing room and it was dazzling, overwhelmed. You just couldn’t believe this. All of a sudden you were 50 years younger. And I wanted to walk back in and work,” Kranz said.

The newly restored Mission Control opens to the public on Monday.