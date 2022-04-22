WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Friday is the 52nd Earth Day the holiday serves as a reminder to protect our environment, restore damaged ecosystems and live a more sustainable life. NASA uses the vantage point of space to increase our understanding of our home planet.

When you think of NASA, you might think of the future of space exploration, but Friday NASA is celebrating the planet under our feet, earth! NASA has a whole fleet of missions looking down at earth to help us learn more about it.

Since the launch of NASA’s first satellite, Explorer 1, in 1958, they’ve been using satellites to learn about our home planet. To some, NASA means rockets and space exploration, but a huge part of NASA’s mission is observing and learning about our earth – the only planet that we know of that supports life.

Nasa and its partners maintain fleets of satellites devoted to studying our planet, such as the Landsat and Go systems. Observing Earth from space over the decades allows scientists to track even subtle changes in landmasses, sea levels and our climate.

“Not only does that help us understand other planets and the signatures of life, but the data we collect helps us understand vegetation, storms and fires. That data is incredibly valuable in tracking change and helping our communities manage all of the kinds of different hazards they’re facing,” said Lesley Ott, NASA Earth Scientist.

Scientists worldwide use NASA data to tackle some of the biggest questions about how our planet is changing now and how Earth could change in the future.

From rising sea levels to the changing availability of freshwater, NASA enables studies that unravel the complexities of our planet from the highest reaches of the earth’s atmosphere to its core.

Below is a live interview with a NASA Earth Scientist.