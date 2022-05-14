PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say after a lengthy investigation into two Luzerne County men, they recovered multiple firearms and distribution size amounts of narcotics.

The investigation was an effort between Pittston City Police, Jenkins Township Police and the Luzerne County Drug Task Force. Investigators say search warrants were conducted on New Street in Pittston, Main Street in Jenkins Township, as well as a storage unit.

This lead to officers recovering seven firearms, fentanyl and heroin.

The Kingston Borough Police Department, Wilkes Barre Police Department and the Attorney General’s Office also aided in the investigation.