DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It is no longer necessary to have a prescription in purchasing a life-saving medication. Narcan, the leading form of naloxone can now be purchased over the counter.

On Wednesday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved naloxone hydrochloride nasal spray to be purchased without a prescription.

Thomas DePietro, owner of DePietro’s Pharmacy located in Dunmore shared his thoughts on the new regulation.

“There’s a stigma associated with it so even when we talk to our patients about the medication and suggest that they have it on hand in their house they kind of look at us funny,” said DePietro.

Not all uses are for drug addicts.

“It’s not necessarily for the person it could be for a child that’s in the home that may get into the medicine cabinet and accidentally take it,” DePietro explained.

Despite the new accessibility in purchasing this product, the cost of the over-the-counter has not yet been determined and is decided by the manufacturer, according to the FDA.

“Insurance covers it with a zero-dollar co-pay. Some don’t some have a copay tied to it. From what I could read it seems like the price plan $40, $50 over the counter, but I really think it’s just gonna be, people that want it are just gonna purchase it so it’s just gonna be, they’re gonna be able to access it in a more convenient way where they don’t need to explain themselves to someone,” DePietro added.

DePietro feels cost won’t be an obstacle for someone looking to purchase the product and ultimately the customer will feel more comfortable in doing soon.

Other naloxone brands and injectable forms will have to file applications with the FDA to make their products available over the counter.