WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local healthcare organization is doing its part to help combat drug overdoses in our communities.

Thursday afternoon Geisinger held a Narcan Distribution outside of their Wilkes Barre location on 25 Church Street.

Members of the community were able to pick up a bag with a total of four doses of Narcan, which can treat narcotic overdoses in an emergency situation.

“Safer to keep everyone safer our purpose is with the Narcan, the test strips, and the Deterra our purpose is to keep people alive. To lessen our overdoses,” said Stefanie Wolownik Prevention Educational Specialist at Wyoming Valley Alcohol & Drug Services

Wolownik demonstrated to us how to properly dispose of prescription pills to avoid accidental overdoses if the pills were to get into the hands of a child. It also helps prevent unused drugs from being stolen if disposed of incorrectly.

The pills are placed in a bag of charcoal pellets and filled halfway with warm water. After letting it sit for about a minute, the pills dissolve you give it a shake and toss it in the trash.

“My biggest hope is that we can destigmatize what we’re doing that we can get people the help that they need that’s why we have all the resources here as well and ultimately we can get someone the tools to save a life and make a difference,” Dan Schultz a paramedic at Geisinger Health System.

This Narcan kit can help save the life of someone experiencing an overdose. Here at the Narcan Distribution, one of the goals is to help combat the stigma attached to overdose.

“I’ve seen it used for accidental overdoses. so unintentional consumption of opioids um sometimes in children or geriatrics that perhaps have multiple prescriptions. I’ve also seen it help people who have intentionally taken drugs,” continued Shultz.

They also showed us how to administer Narcan which is relatively simple.

“Essentially you would peel it the instructions are here they’re very easy to use. Essentially it’s already primed, all you need to do is put this in the patient’s nostril,” continued Schultz.

The experts stress if the person is awake and alert you should not administer the Narcan.

“We are hoping that you know if we touch one person save one life then that’s a good thing that we’ve done,” said Jamie Kerestes the Coordinator of the Emergency Department for Pharmacy at Geisinger.

If you missed it Thursday, they will be giving out more tomorrow at the same location.

At Geisinger South in Wilkes-Barre from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.