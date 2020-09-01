Nanticoke water main repaired but boil advisory still in effect

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Repairs were made overnight on the broken water main in Nanticoke. Pennsylvania American Water says they are still trying to purge the system of discolored water and the boil advisory will remain until further notice while water tankers providing clean water remain in place.

This advisory affects Nanticoke, Newport Twp. and the Dundee section of Hanover Twp.

Many residents were filling up water this morning. Some are saying they won’t even bother with tap water until the boil water advisory is lifted because it’s brown and murky.

