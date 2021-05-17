Nanticoke playground vandalized, plagued with explicit content

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A playground in Nanticoke, known as Quality Hill Playground, has been vandalized with profane graffiti and structure damage over the weekend, according to police. Discovered Sunday morning, police are now asking anyone who saw suspicious activity to come forward.





Eyewitness News spoke with the president of the Quality Hill Playground Association. The association and neighbors are really upset over the incident. They say this will really hurt them since they couldn’t fundraise during the pandemic.

Eyewitness News reporter Julie Dunphy has the latest update on what the association is going to do coming up on Eyewitness News tonight at 5 p.m.