Nanticoke man sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for drug trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — A Nanticoke man will be spending 10 years behind bars after being convicted on drug trafficking charges.

Edirso De Leon Frias, 29, pled guilty to being an organizer of a drug trafficking organization operating in and around Luzerne County, Acting United States Attorney Bruce Brandler said. According to Brandler, De Leon Frias was responsible for more than one kilogram of heroin and more than 500 grams of cocaine, equaling more than 40,000 individual doses.

The case was investigated as part of Project Safe Neighborhoods. This particular investigation also resulted in the conviction of Juan Roman Polanco who was sentenced to 151 months’ imprisonment.

Brandler said both men were leaders in drug trafficking conspiracies and possessed firearms during the course of those conspiracies.