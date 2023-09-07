NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Storms caused damage all over our viewing area Thursday afternoon. Nanticoke got some of the worst of it and 28/22 News Reporter Emily Allegrucci was there to show the damage.

Wherever you looked in Nanticoke Thursday afternoon there seemed to be some sort of storm damage.

From fallen trees to rogue power lines, the Nanticoke City Fire Department and Police Department worked hard to keep the community safe.

Sometimes, when it rains, it pours, and when it poured in Nanticoke on Thursday, Mother Nature left her mark.

“You know calls start coming into the firehouse for trees down and wires down. When it was all said and done, we probably had about 25 to 30 calls within that short amount of time,” said Nanticoke City Fire Chief Mark Boncal.

The storm came in around rush hour, forcing the Nanticoke City Fire Department to shut down heavily traveled routes.

“I made the decision to close Main Street right at the San Souci Highway to keep traffic out so we could try to get a handle on the situation here,” Fire Chief Boncal explained.

Congestion on the roadway was just the beginning of the storm’s chaos. The strong winds whipped through a Weis parking lot, flipping over a trailer.

“It sounded like a freight train was coming through,” said Fire Chief Boncal.

But the trailer wasn’t the weather’s only victim.

“I felt the house shake and I heard my parents open their door next door and I came out and it was hailing, and we looked across the street and the tree came down right on top of the power lines,” said Ernie Bidding of Nanticoke.

“It was a really bad storm, really bad storm. The rain and wind was very heavy and I’m not surprised that that tree came down,” said Nanticoke resident Dale Hardiman.

The tree on East Main Street caused two problems when it fell, power outages throughout the city and downed power lines.

“It’s dark in my house, so I can’t see nothing,” said Hardiman.

Ernie Bidding and his family had generators on hand, but he wondered how many of his neighbors would lose more than just electricity if the power stayed out.

“If this goes on for more than a couple of hours, say roughly four or five hours, the freezers are gonna start defrosting and people are gonna lose a lot of money worth of perishables in the freezers and fridges,” said Bidding.

UGI told residents on East Main Street that they were hoping that some power would be restored by 12:00 a.m.