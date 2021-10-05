Nanticoke Fire Department shares tips to be prepared during National Fire Prevention Week

NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s National Fire Prevention Week, and being prepared before a fire breaks out, is essential for the safety of you and your family.

Stop, drop and roll is something everyone has heard since childhood. But knowing your fire safety is a lot more than just knowing those three words.

“Scary, absolutely terrifying. You see things go up in flames and it puts things into perspective. A lot. You know what I mean,” explained John Spencer, of Stroudsburg.

“I was in shock. I started crying. This is like a second home to me,” said Chad Kilhullen, Senior Project Manager of Wayne County. “We left in the afternoon not knowing we wouldn’t be coming back to a shop tomorrow.”

Fire can be terrifying and unpredictable So, the best thing to do is stay prepared. Eyewitness News stopped by the Nanticoke Fire Department to get some tips from the professionals.

“Everybody should have a smoke detector in their home. Most local fire departments have them. We have them. They should know there are two ways out of every room,” explained Captain Greg Grzymski, of the Nanticoke Fire Department. “They should know to crawl low in smoke. They should know if their clothes should catch fire, they should know to stop, drop and roll. It’s a lot of basic information, but it could save your life.”

“We can’t stress enough the importance of having a working smoke alarm. Four out of five deaths are contributed to non-functioning smoke alarms,” said Chief Mark Boncal, Nanticoke Fire Department.

Some tips for knowing your fire safety are as follows:

Knowing the sounds of your smoke alarm is key to getting out safe.

If you hear a continued set of three loud beeps, get out and call 9-1-1.

If you only hear a single chirp every 30 to 60 seconds, it means the battery is low and must be changed.

All smoke alarms should be changed every 10 years.

Hear a beep, get on your feet

Because you never know if your home could be the next one up in flames.

Many local fire departments have smoke detectors on hand, so if you need one, just give your local fire department a call.

