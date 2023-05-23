NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local father continues his efforts to protect the lives of corrections officers in Federal Prisons by pushing for the passage of “Eric’s Law.”

The law is named after 34-year-old Eric Williams who was viciously attacked and murdered inside the Federal Prison in Caanan, Wayne County.

The law would increase the chances of an inmate facing the death penalty for the murder of a corrections officer.

