NANTICOKE CITY, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Wednesday evening the Nanticoke City Police Department announced via their Facebook page, that the city wishes to start a “Crime Watch Committee.”

The Mayor and Nanticoke City Council are currently looking for volunteers to help them organize the new Crime Watch Committee.

Anyone interested in being involved with the City’s Crime Watch should attend the first meeting scheduled for Wednesday, October 11, at 6:00 p.m. in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 15 E. Ridge Street, Nanticoke, PA 18634.

If you have any questions, please call Finance Director/City Clerk, Jennifer Polito at 570-735-2800 Ext. 107, or visit the Nanticoke City Facebook page.