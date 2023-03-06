NANTICOKE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A bridge connecting Nanticoke to West Nanticoke is temporarily closed due to an inspection on Monday.

According to the City of Nanticoke, the bridge on Broadway Street connecting Nanticoke and West Nanticoke will temporarily close on Monday, March 6 through Wednesday, March 8 from 7:00 a.m. until 5:30 p.m.

Officials say the closure is to perform a scheduled bridge inspection and due to equipment and personnel, it’s necessary to close the bridge to ensure the inspection is done safely.

Drivers are asked to use the South Cross Valley Expressway (State Route 29), as a detour during the temporary closure. Detour signs will be visible during the daily closures.

For up-to-date road conditions, drivers can check 511PA.