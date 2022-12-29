WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — 63-year-old Bill Browne stands among board members of the NAACP as he’s sworn in to take on the new role as president of the Wilkes-Barre chapter.

The branch has worked as a local advocate for social justice and equality for people of color for nearly forty years.

President Browne has been involved in the chapter for more than 12 years, holding multiple positions.

He tells Eyewitness News it’s a full-circle moment.

“Back in 2010, I was president of my college chapter and then when I graduated from Luzerne County Community College, I became an executive committee member of this chapter.”

In addition to President Browne, seven other members of the chapter were inducted into new roles by Mayor George Brown, a task he says he was honored to do.

“We work together in promoting minorities, and just working together and doing the things that we should be doing as the city of Wilkes-Barre with the African American community, but also the Latino community.”

President Browne says one of his goals is aiming to reach more communities.

“So much good stuff comes out of diversity, like that and you know the whole purpose of the NAACP moving forward is to move forward as a more diverse organization.”

As his term begins on January 1, Browne says he already has plans for an event with two other organizations for Martin Luther King Day.

“That’s an effort of three organizations like that working in collaboration with one another and that’s the type of thing that I’m looking forward to in 2023.”

For more information on how to get involved in the Wilkes-Barre NAACP chapter, you can head to their website here.