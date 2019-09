NORTH ABINGTON TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) -- As we say goodbye to summer and hello to fall, local businesses are getting ready for pumpkin picking season. The Roba Family Farms hosted their first day of fall festivities.

It may not technically be the first day of fall but that doesn't stop the festivities from starting a little early. Friday, Roba Family Farms opened its doors to help its visitors get into the season. For some, this was their first experience and a perfect fit for the little ones.