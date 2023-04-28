LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — What were the mysterious lights some residents saw over Las Vegas’ night sky Thursday night?

Every so often, residents of the Las Vegas valley report such sightings and catch the sparkling illuminations on video. UFOs, perhaps? Military training? The speculation spreads.

Often, the bright glow can be traced to parachute flares and perhaps aviation training of some sort. Maybe nearby Nellis Air Force Base or Creech Air Force Base is involved in some way.

Strange lights over Las Vegas. Apr. 27, 2023 (Image: KLAS)

The Air Force didn’t immediately respond to questions early Friday about whether any such activity could explain the video, shared by 8 News Now viewer Bill — he asked not to use his last name — who lives in the southeast valley.

Bill said he was in his backyard when he noticed the lights in the sky northwest of his neighborhood and started to record. He thinks the lights were over the Strip and the old downtown area.

“I’ve seen tourist helicopters flying around the Strip before, but this was so much bigger and brighter,” he said. “At the end there, it looks like a plane might be coming in to land at the (Harry Reid International) airport.

“It was weird. The lights hung out for about five minutes or so, and then they were gone.”

8 News Now is asking anyone who may have also seen the lights to reach out to say what you think you saw.