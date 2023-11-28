EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A mysterious respiratory illness has spread to dogs in multiple states across the nation.

According to experts, there are no confirmed cases of the illness in Pennsylvania, but veterinarians say it’s important to remain vigilant.

As veterinarians learn more about this illness, they say there are some symptoms to look out for, and some tips to keep your furry friends safe.

It’s cold and flu season for humans, but many canines are also catching a cough.

A mysterious respiratory illness is making its way to dogs across the country. However, experts say many details about it are unclear.

“Honestly we don’t know if there’s a new virus or pathogen of any kind, it may just be an uptick in normal respiratory cases that we see but we don’t know if there’s an actual new pathogen at this time,” said Dr. Kyle Dorton with Scranton Animal Hospital.

What experts do know is that it can’t be spread to humans. Dr. Dorton says there are certain symptoms to look out for with this unknown illness.

“Coughing, sneezing, ocular discharge,” Dr. Dorton explained.

It spreads through droplets, the same as any other respiratory illness or virus in dogs.

“Usually between coughing and dog-to-dog direct contact,” Dr. Dorton added.

Experts say there are a few steps you can take to help keep your dog safe.

“If your dog is symptomatic and coughing, it’s best to have them seen by a veterinarian,” Dr. Dorton continued.

Your dog should also social distance from its fellow four-legged friends if it’s feeling under the weather.

“Just be a little bit precautionary and keep them away from other places, co-mingling with other dogs so groomers, doggie daycare, boarding facilities those kinds of things,” Dr. Dorton said.

Just like people, veterinarians recommend that your pets, golden or lab, stay up to date on vaccines.

Experts say the illness typically isn’t fatal and should resolve itself within two weeks.

There is not much known about this illness and there are no confirmed cases of it in Pennsylvania.

What experts do know and want you to know is that if your dog is experiencing any symptoms, they should be seen by a vet.