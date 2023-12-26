CATAWISSA TWP., COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police report two people were sent to the hospital after a muzzleloader malfunctioned while target shooting.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, on December 25 around 4:46 p.m., a shooting incident occurred in the 140 block of Southern Drive in Catawissa Township.

Police say two men were at the back of a house, target shooting with a muzzleloader. One of the victims pulled the trigger and the gun malfunctioned.

The barrel exploded causing injuries to one victim’s arm and injuries to the second victim’s knee, PSP reported. Both were sent to the hospital as a result of the incident.