Musicians surprise seniors with videos of them playing uplifting music

PINE GROVE, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Residents at Providence Place place were pleasantly surprised by musicians who sent videos of themselves performing songs by Johnny Cash and uplifting songs by other artists.

Over the weekend, yoga instructor Leah Zerbe was asking musicians to rise to the occasion to let her elder students know they are not forgotten.

She was holding online classes for the residents amid the pandemic but she had to stop because residents can no longer gather.

She was asking for them so that she can share them with her elder students at Providence Place in Pine Grove.

