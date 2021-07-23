Music returns to Mohegan Sun Arena

WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A legendary country band is coming to the Mohegan Sun Arena for the first indoor concert since the start of the pandemic.

If you like country music even a little bit, you probably know a few classics like Dixie Land Delight and Song of the South, all played by the iconic band Alabama.

“Oh, I love country music. I grew up listening to it. I listen to it all of the time.” said fan Robert Mock. “I was a teenager when I first heard Alabama. They’ve been around a while. They’re a great group, they really stuck together. “

Luckily for fans, the band is playing in NEPA on Friday at 7 p.m. . Mohegan Sun Arena General Manager, Will Beekman says this will be the first indoor concert at the venue since the start of the pandemic.

“We have our first indoor, fully scaled, fully attended concert, in what feels like 10 years. But, it’s really been about 16 months. It’s an escape from reality for some people and I think that’s important all of the time.”

Unvaccinated people will be asked to wear a mask as over 6000 people come to fill the arena. An event Beekman says has been long-awaited for.

“I think now more than ever that temporary escape is something that is really important for people. It’s something that we missed. I knew I would miss it. I always knew I loved it. But I didn’t realize how much I’d miss it until it was taken away.”

Tickets are still available and cost as low as $21.50. Those interested in purchasing tickets can head to Ticketmaster’s website.