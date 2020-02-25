Murder suspects back in court

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) – An accused killer was in court Tuesday morning to face homicide charges. Investigators say Roberto Torner and another man, David Alzugaray carried out the killing of a Freeland man in 2015.

It started off as a missing persons case before developing into a homicide investigation.

Torner and Alzugaray are accused of plotting to kill Jose Herran and then carrying out that plan.

Detectives say Torner had an argument with Herran and wanted him dead. He even allegedly tried to hire two people to kill Herran.

State Police searched properties owned by Torner in 2018 including one in Foster Township near Weatherly.

They say they found evidence of Herran’s murder. Alzugaray confessed to shooting him, but investigators say the case is not closed.

Tuesday’s hearing was continued to April 13th.

Neither Torner or Alzugaray had lawyers in court Tuesday.