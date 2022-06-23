PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WTAJ) — A Philadelphia judge dropped third-degree murder charges against a woman who was involved in a DUI crash that killed two state troopers and a civilian in March.

During a preliminary hearing Wednesday, June 22, Municipal Court Judge Karen Simmons dismissed murder of the third degree charges against Jayana Webb, 22 of Eagleville. She still faces 18 charges that include homicide by vehicle while DUI, manslaughter of a law enforcement officer in the second degree and recklessly endangering another person.

Webb’s bail was also set at $600,000 and a bail hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, June 29.

Jayana Tanae Webb, 21.

News of the dismissed charges reached the Pennsylvania State Troopers Association (PSTA) who are voicing their disapproval of the judges decision. PSTA President David Kennedy addressed the decision in a written statement released Thursday saying it is a blow against law and order.

“Our investigators did an amazing job. There was absolutely no testimony during yesterday’s hearing that should’ve led to the dismissal of the most serious charges. Judge Simmons struck another blow against law and order in Philadelphia,” Kennedy said. “Dismissing these charges sends another message to criminals that you can literally get away with murder. Once these charges are refiled by the district attorney’s office, it’s our hope a top prosecutor will be assigned to this case. Everything must be done to ensure justice is served for these brave troopers and their grieving families.”

State troopers Martin Mack, 33 and Branden Sisca, 29 were dispatched to Interstate 95 near milepost 18 in the city on March 21 at 12:40 a.m. for reports of a man walking in the southbound lanes. The troopers were attempting to help the man when state police say Webb hit all three and the police cruiser in her speeding vehicle.

Both troopers and the man were pronounced dead at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.