SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Work continues on the Scranton mural brightening up the commute along the Biden Expressway. All the cleaning and priming has been done, so the art is starting to set in.

John Park promises color; lots, and lots of it.

The artist from Los Angeles has begun painting the new mural on the retaining walls near Jefferson Avenue in Downtown Scranton.

The murals will cover more than 12,000 square feet and reflect common activities that play out as the four seasons unfold, such as fishing, skiing, high school football, swimming, and fall foliage.