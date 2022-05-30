MUNCY, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Communities across the nation are observing the Memorial Day holiday.

One Lycoming County community hosted a parade and ceremony for the first time since the pandemic.

Memorial Day has been observed for decades. In Muncy, it’s the first parade they’ve hosted since 2019 and paradegoers enjoyed coming out to gather again.

“They were throwing candy and it was so fun because there was a parade and a band and a tractor,” said Josie Hilkridge, Muncy resident.

The parade marched to the Muncy Cemetery, where there was a ceremony to honor veterans who’ve given the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.

One resident says the holiday is much more than a long weekend of festivities.

“It’s a very personal reason why we come. It’s not the amount of people or anything, it’s just respecting the day,” said Robert Hakim, Millville resident.

Flags were placed on the graves of veterans. Local officials and veterans shared stories about their time in the service and the importance of respecting those who laid down their lives.

“We should be so thankful with great gratitude to those who have gone before us, those who are still present, and those that will be holding our flags and being the flag bearers in the future,” said Steve Mercurio, Veteran.

After the ceremony, the American Legion Post 268 of Muncy hosted a bbq for the entire community. Steve Mercurio, a guest speaker at the event, was touched to see so many supporters come out.

“It does my heart good, it’s what life is all about. It’s an honorable profession that you will never regret,” said Steve Mercurio, Veteran.