WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A multiple-vehicle crash occurred in Wilkes-Barre on Monday, causing injuries and shutting down two intersections for a short period of time.

According to Luzerne County 911, Fire Officials and EMS responded to a multiple-vehicle collision, that occurred Monday evening around 7:00 p.m. at the intersection of Parrish and Hazle Streets.

Eyewitness News media partner, Times Leader, says at least two people were taken to the hospital for evaluation after the three-car crash. Any injuries sustained are not suspected to be life-threatening or serious, first responders on the scene said.

Sergeant Mangan of Wilkes Barre City Police said all three cars were towed from the scene due to airbag deployment and there were juveniles in one or more of the vehicles.

The collision initially closed the intersection of Blackman Street and Hazle Street, as well as, Hazle Street and Stanton Street, at the other end. As of now, there is no word on what caused the multiple vehicle crash between a green Jeep Grand Cherokee, a blue Honda Odyssey, and an unknown black sedan said Times Leader.

The crash scene has since been cleared and both intersections on Blackman Street are now back open.