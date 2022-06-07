WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police responded to a report of multiple shots fired in Wilkes-Barre.

Tuesday night, around 9:00, officers received a report of multiple gunshots at the intersection of South Meade and Metcalf Streets in Wilkes-Barre.









Eyewitness News crews on scene, say police found multiple shell casings on the ground and a bullet hole in the handle of a car door. Officials say the suspect ran from the scene but was reportedly caught.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will keep you informed as information becomes available.