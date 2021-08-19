Multiple roads closed, restricted due to flooding across viewing area

(WBRE/WYOU) — PennDOT has reported several road closures due to flooding across the viewing area.

Per PennDOT, the following closures and restrictions are in place:

Snyder

  • Route 1007 (Globe Mills Road) between Sale Barn Road and Sunset Drive in Middlecreek Township.

Tioga

  • (Open) Route 249 from the beginning to the intersection with Route 49 in Westfield Township.
  • Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road/Locey Creek Road) between New York State line and Route 249 in Middlebury Township.
  • (Open) Route 4005 (Brookfield Road) between Route 49 in Westfield Township and North Road/Rietter Road in Brookfield Township.
  • (Open) Route 4019 (Hammond Street) between the New York State line and Route 4017 (Holden Brook Road) in Osceola Township.
  • Route 4027 (Cummings Creek Road) between Route 49 in Nelson Township and Route 249 in Middlebury Township.
  • Route 4009 (Austinburg Road) between Route 249 and the New York State line at TR 103 in Brookfield Township.

Lycoming

  • Route 973 between Dutch Hill Road and Stony Gap Road in Anthony Township.

You can check out the latest in road closures and restrictions by going to 511pa.com .

