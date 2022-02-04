Multiple power outages reported across northeastern PA

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Many locations in northeastern Pennsylvania are experiencing power outages as the icy weather rolls through.

PPL has roughly 2,000 customers in its coverage area currently without power. Most of those customers are in Mountain Top and Bear Creek in Luzerne County and Scott Township in Lackawanna County.

The majority of these outages should be fixed by 8:00 p.m. Friday, according to PPL.

UGI has roughly 60 customers without power in Kingston and Franklin Townships. There is no estimated repair time for those outages.

First Energy is reporting several scattered outages in their coverage area in Susquehanna and Bradford Counties. The largest of which in Canton, is expected to be fixed around 2:00 p.m.

