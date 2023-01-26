DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police are investigating an early morning fire that displaced multiple people in Dunmore.

According to crews, the fire broke out just after midnight on Thursday in the 600 block of Mill Street. Everyone did make it out of the home, but one person did suffer minor injuries.

Police say power was cut off to the neighborhood because of a high-voltage line in the area of the fire.

The Red Cross was called in to help those displaced. A state police fire marshal is investigating the cause of the fire.