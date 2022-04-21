OLD FORGE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Two apartments were heavily damaged and multiple people were displaced in a fire in Old Forge.

Flames broke out at the residence just off of West Oak Street around 10:30 Wednesday evening. When police arrived on scene everyone had already made it out of the building. The fire continued to spread quickly.







Four people were transported to the hospital as a precaution. A state police fire marshal will investigate to determine a cause, the Red Cross will be assisting the victims.