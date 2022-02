SUGAR NOTCH BOROUGH, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — An early morning fire in Sugar Notch has left multiple people displaced.

The fire reportedly broke out Friday morning around 1:30. All occupants made it out safely, but several people are now displaced.

Photo courtesy of Bob Roberts III.

The building is said to be heavily damaged and there is no word on what caused the fire.