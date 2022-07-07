NEW MILFORD TOWNSHIP, SUSQUEHANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— On Thursday, July 7, Pennsylvania State Police announced multiple firearms were stolen from a 54-year-old man’s home in Susquehanna County.

Investigators said the unknown suspect stole a 16 gauge shotgun, 20 gauge shotgun, 22 caliber rifle, a black Hi-Point Carbine rifle, and 100 rounds of Magtech 115 GR ammunition sometime between May 20 and May 22.

Troopers said it is unknown how the actor gained entry to the residence and that the investigation is ongoing.