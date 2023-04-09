PITTSTON LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple fire departments responded to a two-alarm fire that broke out in Pittston Sunday night.

A Luzerne County Communications Center Supervisor tells Eyewitness News crews responded to a fire on the 100 block of Parsonage Street around 5:23 p.m.

The Pittston City Fire Department and Pittston City Police Department, along with the Avoca, Jenkins Township, Pittston Township, Dureay, Kingston Forty-Fort, and Hughestown Fire Departments responded to the fire, according to the supervisor.

There are no reported injuries.