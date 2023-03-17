NEW PHILADELPHIA, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WRBE/WYOU) — A Friday fire in Schuylkill County has injured one person and displaced several families.

Officials say a fire ignited near the 160 block of Valley Street in, New Philidelphia.

According to New Philadelphia Mayor, Terri Gibbons, a 16-year-old male was in the home where the fire started, he suffered burns and was taken to the hospital.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene say the displaced families say the fire started at 161 Valley Street.

Residents told Eyewitness News there were no fire alarms or fire extinguishers inside the homes engulfed in flames and smoke and in addition to 161 Valley Street, 155, 157, 159, and 163 are all the homes impacted by the fire.

There were five homes impacted and three of them were occupied by families, Mayor Gibbons said.

The American Red Cross is helping those who were displaced.

This is an ongoing investigation and Eyewitness News will update you with the latest when it’s available.