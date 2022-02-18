Multiple crews respond to house fire in Berwick Borough

BERWICK BOROUGH, COLUMBIA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a house fire that broke out early Friday morning.

A fire started at home in the 300 block of East Second Street in Berwick Borough Friday Morning. Crews have much of the surrounding area blocked off and a fire line has been established at the scene. According to crews the same house caught on fire in early 2021 and the homeowners were a month away from finishing the remodel.





West Berwick Hose Company No. 1 Chief Corey Wark said the high winds posed a big problem for crews. He said every time the fire would get down the wind would rekindle it. As a safety measure, the homes to the right and left were evacuated but the residents were allowed back in once the crews got the blaze under control.

Chief Wark has confirmed that no one was inside and no one was injured. A State Police Fire Marshall has been called to the scene.