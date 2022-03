OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Multiple crews responded to a report of a fire Thursday in Olyphant.

Eyewitness News was on scene and saw a building on fire on West Lackawanna Avenue and crews from Dickson City, Throop and Jermyn responded.

Witnesses say the building housed apartments and caught on fire around 5:00 p.m. It is unknown if there are any injuries at this time.

This investigation is ongoing and Eyewitness News will keep you updated as we learn more.